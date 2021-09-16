TACO BELL IS TRYING OUT A 30-DAY TACO SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE

Taco Bell is testing out a subscription service, which will give you a free taco EVERY DAY. It’s called the Taco Lover’s Pass, and here’s how it works:

You download the Taco Bell app and sign-up for a subscription. It costs between $5 and $10 a month, depending on the location, and for now, it’s only available at select locations in Tucson, Arizona only for now.

Then you can redeem one free taco every day of the month. The options include A Crunchy Taco, a Spicy Potato Soft Taco, a Crunchy Supreme Taco, a Soft Supreme Taco, a Doritos Locos Taco, and a Doritos Locos Taco Supreme.

Taco Bell wants people to come more frequently, and they’ll make money off the add-on items since no one goes just to order ONE taco.

It’s also a convenient way for them to get more people using their app.