Did You Take Something From Work You Shouldn't Have?

Some people love their jobs, while others count down the days until they can quit.

If you’re in the second group, have you ever thought about taking something on your way out?

A woman’s recent viral story about stealing from her workplace...Her experience didn’t exactly have a smooth ending.

After enduring what she described as years of emotional, physical, and verbal abuse at a toxic job, this woman decided enough was enough. So, when she quit, she didn’t just walk out the door—she wheeled her office chair right out with her. She shoved it into her car, feeling justified in her actions. In her mind, after everything she’d been through, the chair was her parting gift.

Unfortunately for her, the office wasn’t about to let her get away with it. A week later, she received an email instructing her to return the chair.

Facing a humiliating situation, she reluctantly brought it back, calling the experience “really embarrassing.”

Her story resonated with many who’ve had similar thoughts of taking a little something on their way out the door.

After her video went viral, she asked her followers what they had taken after quitting or being fired. It turns out that plenty of people had their own tales of “workplace theft,” though most were a bit more discreet than wheeling out a chair. Here are some of the best responses:

Japanese Knives – One former kitchen company employee helped themselves to two high-quality knives before leaving.

The Slow Sneak – Someone advised that it’s better to take a little at a time. “The key is to take just a little, every week,” they suggested.

Home Theatre Upgrade – Another person snagged an overhead projector to set up their very own home theatre.

Museum Perks – A former museum employee printed themselves an annual pass with an extended expiration date, giving them free entry and a 25% discount at the gift shop.

Tools and Tech – Others said they took practical items like tools and a calculator.

Coffee Shop Chalkboard – One coffee shop worker took the hefty metal chalkboard they’d used to write daily quotes on.

The Ultimate Win – Someone joked that their biggest "theft" was recovering their self-esteem.

People Power – Another shared that they took two other employees with them when they left, likely causing the most impactful "loss" of all.

While these stories may seem light-hearted, it’s worth remembering that taking anything from work without permission—whether it’s an office chair or a coffee shop chalkboard—can come with consequences. So, if you're planning your exit strategy, maybe just take the memories... and your dignity!

What about you? Did you ever take something from work when you left?



Share your stories (we promise we won’t tell!).