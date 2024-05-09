Listen Live

Taking Zinc Might Be Pointless

Eat more red meat!

By Kool Science

New research has found that taking zinc may help shorten the length of a person’s cold by about two days — but the evidence isn’t definitive and it may not be worth the side effects.

A healthy diet can easily provide enough zinc, which is found in foods such as red meat, cashews and oysters.

Zinc plays a key role in supporting our immune system, with research suggesting it may interfere with the binding and replication of viruses involved in colds.

Summer Colds Are Worse And Here’s Why!

But, a new analysis of 34 studies just published found that taking it may make little to no difference in preventing or treating a cold…

There are side effects to taking zinc…Those who took zinc for their cold reported side effects such as an unpleasant taste, nausea and bowel problems — nothing too severe.

Study authors note that more research needs to be done on zinc before they can for sure say- it’s useless…

Related posts

Giving Signs: The Most And Least Generous Zodiac Signs

Brains Are Getting Bigger!

THE THREE-STEP TEST TO MAKE SURE YOUR ECLIPSE GLASSES AREN’T FAKE