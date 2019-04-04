Talking To Your Pets Or Car Is A Sign That You’re Intelligent!

Here’s some good news if you ever realize you’ve just spent the past 15 minutes talking to your dog while they just stared at you blankly and occasionally licked themselves. It’s not a sign that you’re a bit off, it’s a sign that you’re smart.

A behavioural scientist from the University of Chicago says that when you talk to your pets, your plants, your car, or anything else that’s not an actual person, you’re just demonstrating a high social IQ and a uniquely human need to bond and connect.

Nicholas Elpey, author of Mindwise: How We Understand What Others Think, Believe, Feel, and Want, says “Recognizing the mind in other animals, a god, or even a gadget . . . is a reflection of our brain’s greatest ability, rather than a sign of our stupidity.”