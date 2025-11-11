Target Wants Employees to Be a Little More “Flirty” This Holiday Season — But It’s Strictly Business

If a Target employee flashes you a big smile from across the candle aisle, don’t cue the romantic Christmas movie soundtrack just yet. It’s not love — it’s company policy. 🎄

Target has rolled out a new “10-4 rule,” which sounds like something from a walkie-talkie, but it’s really about customer connection, not chemistry.

Here’s how it works:

👀 Within 10 feet — employees are encouraged to smile at shoppers.

👋 Within 4 feet — they should make eye contact, say hello, or offer help.

Basically, if you’re close enough to smell the same holiday candle, expect a friendly “Can I help you find anything?” or “How’s your day going?”

According to Target, the goal is to make shopping “more connected” during the busiest time of year — think less chaos, more cheer. Translation: they want your Target run to feel cozy and cared-for, not like an Olympic event with overflowing carts and wrapping paper panic.

So, if someone in a red shirt gives you extra attention this season, it’s not a meet-cute — it’s marketing.

🎅 Moral of the story: at Target, customer service just got a little warmer… and a lot more watchful.