Tate McRae is back with brand-new music.

The Canadian pop star released her new single “Housewife” on Thursday, October 15, marking her first new music of 2026 and her first release in nearly a year.

And she didn't just give fans a new song.

McRae also released a music video filmed in the south of France, because apparently Calgary wasn't quite dramatic enough for this one.

“Housewife” was co-written by McRae alongside some major names in pop music, including Julia Michaels and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, along with Grant, Aaron Shadrow and El Guincho.

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And Tate has a busy few days ahead.

The 23-year-old is also scheduled to perform at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, October 18.

The show will be available to watch on YouTube and through Victoria's Secret social media channels.

So new song Thursday, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Sunday.