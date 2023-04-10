Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Reportedly Split

According to reports, after six years together Taylor and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up.

A source close to Taylor confirmed the news to CNN saying “Taylor and Joe broke up a few weeks ago. They simply grew apart and plan to remain friends.”

The pair had been linked since 2016 and were able to keep the relationship quiet for the most part. But Taylor did manage to work him into her music.

In January, Swift revealed on her Instagram that “Lavender Haze,” a track from her 2022 album “Midnights,” is about Alwyn, saying when you’re in a lavender haze of love, “you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud.”

Not only were they a couple for six years, but Joe and Taylor also worked together in songwriting.

Alwyn earned a writing credit on “Midnights” for the song “Sweet Nothing.” The British actor was credited on several songs from Swift’s 2020 pandemic-era albums “Folklore” and “Evermore” under the pseudonym “William Bowery.”

“Folklore” ended up winning a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2021, marking Alwyn’s first Grammy win.