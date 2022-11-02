Taylor Swift Announces 27-Date US Stadium Tour

As if the biggest album launch of her career, or anyone’s for that matter wasn’t enough- Taylor just announced a stadium tour!

The US tour will kick off in 2023 with international dates, which hopefully include Canada to follow.

The first US show will be in mid-March then if life is good, we’ll see Taylor in the summer!

Swift took to Instagram to express her excitement!

“I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” Swift said on Instagram, describing the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”

Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”