Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Rihanna Shine on Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women of 2024 List

Talk about a power trio! Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Rihanna have all secured spots on Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women of 2024 list, proving that their influence goes far beyond music.

The annual list ranks the most powerful women globally, using four key metrics: money, media presence, impact, and spheres of influence. And these queens absolutely dominated.

Taylor Swift: From Pop Star to Billionaire

2024 has been a landmark year for Taylor Swift, who officially joined the billionaire club with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion. Forbes highlighted that she’s the first musician to reach billionaire status primarily from her music and performances, cementing her as not only a global superstar but a financial powerhouse.

Beyoncé: Decades of Excellence

Queen Bey’s net worth remains under wraps, but her power is undeniable. With a career spanning nearly three decades—from Destiny’s Child to her record-breaking solo career—Beyoncé has built an empire. Forbes notes her wealth includes a $200 million Malibu mansion with Jay-Z, successful ventures in fashion and fragrance, and her new haircare line, Cécred.

Rihanna: The Fenty Effect

Rihanna’s business savvy continues to make headlines. With a net worth of $1.4 billion, the bulk of her fortune comes from her game-changing Fenty Beauty cosmetics line. Her influence on the beauty industry and her ability to connect with fans through inclusive products have made her a trailblazer in more ways than one.

These women aren’t just chart-toppers—they’re cultural icons reshaping industries and inspiring millions. From Taylor’s historic Eras Tour to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Revolution and Rihanna’s Fenty empire, their impact is unmatched.

Check out the list!