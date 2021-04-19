Taylor Swift Breaks 54-Year Old Record Once Held by The Beatles

Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album just hit No.1 album in the UK and broke a 54-year old record along the way.

In a total of just 259 days, Taylor managed to rack up 3, No.1 Albums with Fearless, Folklore, and Evermore. The Beatles hit No.1 with 3 albums in a row (1966), but it took them 364 days. Overall, this is Taylor’s seventh No.1 album in the UK.

In addition, Evermore just hit 1 billion streams on Spotify, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) scored the biggest Spotify debut of the year, and Taylor is the only woman to have seven albums with over 1 billion Spotify streams.