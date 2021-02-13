Listen Live

Taylor Swift Completes Re-Recording Of 2009 Album ‘Fearless’

New recording of 'Love Story' dropped February 12

By Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

After releasing two surprise albums over the course of the pandemic, Taylor Swift has another gift for fans: a re-recorded version of her album from 1009, Fearless. The single ‘Love Story,’ (Taylor’s version) just came out February 12.

She also revealed that she’s finished re-recording 26 songs in addition to 6 brand new never-before-released tracks.

In the new cover, she’s wearing the shirt of the guy who plays Romeo in the original ‘Love Story’ and fans are thinking that she’s trying to send a subliminal message of she doesn’t need a knight in shining armour anymore because she’s own knight in shining armour.

Check out the lyric video of ‘Love Story’ below:


YouTube / Taylor Swift

The new album comes out April 6.

She’s re-recording all of her older music so that it can actually be hers to own. Music executive Scooter Braun took over Big Machine, her original record label, in 2019. She described the whole ordeal as “my worst case scenario.”

Pre-order Fearless (Taylor’s version) here.

Related posts

Olivia Rodrigo Wows Viewers With Stripped Down Performance of ‘drivers license’

Nick Cannon Pulls Out Of Masked Singer Gig!

Tony Bennett Has Alzheimer’s

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Covers ’90s Classic ‘Fade Into You’ By Mazzy Star

Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Goes Viral And Makes History

Rick Mercer Tells Ontarians To Stay Home In Hilarious Video

WATCH: Harry Styles Kicked off 2021 with a Video that Will Make You Happy

Sea Shanties Are Taking Over TikTok

CNN Reporter Sara Sidner Breaks Down In Tears During Covid Reporting