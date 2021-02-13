Taylor Swift Completes Re-Recording Of 2009 Album ‘Fearless’

After releasing two surprise albums over the course of the pandemic, Taylor Swift has another gift for fans: a re-recorded version of her album from 1009, Fearless. The single ‘Love Story,’ (Taylor’s version) just came out February 12.

She also revealed that she’s finished re-recording 26 songs in addition to 6 brand new never-before-released tracks.

In the new cover, she’s wearing the shirt of the guy who plays Romeo in the original ‘Love Story’ and fans are thinking that she’s trying to send a subliminal message of she doesn’t need a knight in shining armour anymore because she’s own knight in shining armour.

SHE’S WEARING THE ROMEO’S SHIRT. SHE NO LONGER NEEDS A KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOUR, SHE’S HER OWN KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOUR pic.twitter.com/7UzttnnRwh — anki⁷ (@ksjincore) February 11, 2021

Check out the lyric video of ‘Love Story’ below:



YouTube / Taylor Swift

The new album comes out April 6.

She’s re-recording all of her older music so that it can actually be hers to own. Music executive Scooter Braun took over Big Machine, her original record label, in 2019. She described the whole ordeal as “my worst case scenario.”

Pre-order Fearless (Taylor’s version) here.