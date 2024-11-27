Taylor Swift Crowned Billboard’s No. 2 ‘Greatest Pop Star’ of the 21st Century—Who’s No. 1?

Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift has been named the second “Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century” by Billboard, and the honour couldn’t be more deserved.

From shattering records to redefining pop culture, the magazine declared that Swift has taken “pop stardom to places we hadn’t previously thought possible.”

But the big question remains: Who will claim the No. 1 spot? The answer drops on Dec. 3, and the suspense is real.

Why Taylor Swift Stands Out

Let’s face it—Taylor Swift is a once-in-a-generation artist. She’s not just topping charts; she’s rewriting the rules of the music industry. Swift is the only artist in history to snag four Album of the Year Grammys. Add to that her 100+ entries on the Billboard Hot 100 and her tie with Jay-Z for the second-most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 (only The Beatles have more).

Whether she’s breaking the internet with surprise album drops or turning her re-recording saga into a cultural moment, Swift’s influence goes far beyond music. From her lyrics to her business moves, she’s a master of connecting with fans while commanding respect from critics.

The Countdown So Far

Billboard has been unveiling its top 25 pop stars of the past 25 years every Tuesday, and here’s how the top 10 has shaped up so far:

To Be Announced Dec. 3 Taylor Swift Rihanna Drake Lady Gaga Britney Spears Kanye West Justin Bieber Ariana Grande Adele

The top contenders have all left their mark on pop music, but who could top Taylor? Will it be Beyoncé, who’s reshaped the definition of artistry? Or maybe a legend like Eminem or Ed Sheeran?

Mark Your Calendar

The final reveal of Billboard’s No. 1 ‘Greatest Pop Star’ will happen on Dec. 3. Until then, let the debates (and speculation) rage on! One thing’s for sure—whoever takes the crown will have a lot to live up to with Taylor Swift at No. 2.