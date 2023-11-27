Taylor Swift Invites The Family of a fan who died at Her Concert to attend the Eras Tour!

The family of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, the young Taylor Swift fan who died in Río de Janeiro on Nov. 17, attended the final night of the Eras Tour in São Paulo, Brazil.

Swift met with the family before the show in Brazil, according to Folha de S.Paulo, a Brazilian newspaper. They posted a photo on Instagram of Machado’s family with Swift and reported the family watched the concert from one of the VIP tents on the floor. Benevides’ family were all wearing a shirt with her face on it. It is unclear whether Swift and her team personally invited Benevides’ family.

A Swift fan page also shared footage on Instagram.

Benevides’ friend, Daniele Menin, who attended the concert with her, told online news site G1 that her friend passed out at the beginning of the concert, as Swift performed her second song, “Cruel Summer.”

Experts questioned whether proper safety measures were taken by the Brazil tour producer, Time For Fun, of Taylor Swift’s Rio de Janeiro show. The CEO of Time For Fun said the company could have taken more precautions.

The speculation is that the extreme heat may have caused Benevides’s death, but nothing official has been confirmed.

Swift’s Eras Tour has wrapped for 2023. She will resume the tour in February of 2024 in Tokyo, Japan.