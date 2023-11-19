Taylor Swift Postpones Rio Show After Fan Dies During Era Tour Concert

Fans describe a ‘sauna-like’ condition inside the stadium where a 23-year-old died Friday.

Taylor took to social to tell fans that the decision was made to postpone the second show in Rio due to extreme temperatures there.

A 23-year-old died at the Ears Tour concert in Rio Friday night. The cause of death of the young woman has not yet been announced. Fans and politicians had been speculating that the sudden death may have been linked to extreme heat.

Concertgoers complained they were not allowed to take water into the stadium on Friday, the first of Swift’s three planned shows in Rio, despite the oppressive weather.

As temperatures continued rising Saturday, federal authorities announced that free water would now be available at concerts and other large events.

In a handwritten note shared on her social media, Swift said she had a “shattered heart.”

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” the singer said in a handwritten note on her Instagram account.

“The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and always will come first.”