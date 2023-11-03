Taylor Swift Adds More Shows In Canada!

The superstar is scheduled to perform Dec. 6-8 at B.C. Place!

It looks like Taylor does love Canada! At the beginning of the year, Swift kicked off her massive tour with no Canadian stops scheduled leaving us Canuks devastated!

In late summer, Taylor announced six shows in Toronto next November! And now, there are three more dates on Canada’s West Coast next December!

Heads up, B.C Place boasts 54,500 seats; and no doubt all three shows will sell out!

Verified registration is already open for the Vancouver shows and fans can register via Ticketmaster here until Saturday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. PT. Registration, according to Ticketmaster, does not guarantee tickets as the company expects to have more demand than tickets available.

A limited number of those who register will receive an access code to buy tickets, while others will be on a waitlist. If you do get through and gain an access code, Ticketmaster is allowing a maximum purchase of four tickets per person.

Those who don’t get tickets can still get in on the tour. Last month, A concert film version of the performance, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, made its way to cinemas and quickly dominated the box office.