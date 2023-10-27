Taylor Swift Releases ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ with Five New ‘Vault’ Tracks

The singer released the album – originally recorded and released in 2014 – at midnight on Friday, marking her fourth re-recorded offering after her former label sold the master recordings to her first six albums in 2019.

The album includes five previously unreleased songs – coined “From The Vault” tracks that she has released with each “Taylor’s Version” album – titled “S—,” “Don’t Say Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends” and “Is It Over Now?”

In August, Swift announced during one of her “Eras Tour” performances that “1989” was her next re-recorded album release. At the time of her announcement, Swift said on social media that the collection was her “most favourite re-record” to date because of the “insane” vault tracks.

Arguably Swift’s most popular album, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” includes re-recorded versions of hit tracks “Shake it Off,” “Bad Blood” and “Blank Space” – all three of which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

“1989” went on to earn a total of 10 Grammy nominations in 2016, with Swift taking home three trophies for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video for “Bad Blood.”