Taylor Swift Joins The Cast Of A New Movie

Can't wait for this movie!

By Dirt/Divas

Director David O. Russell, the man beside Oscar-winning movies “American Hustle” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Joy is working on his own script.

 

Taylor Swift has been reportedly hired alongside A-listers like Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, and Zoe Saldana.

 

The title and details about the movie have been kept under wraps. 

 

Taylor has had a pretty good year despite the pandemic, banging out two massive albums, “Folklore” and “Evermore,” back-to-back.

 

Swift hasn’t appeared in a film since “Cats.”

