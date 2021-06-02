Taylor Swift Joins The Cast Of A New Movie

Director David O. Russell, the man beside Oscar-winning movies “American Hustle” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Joy is working on his own script.

Taylor Swift has been reportedly hired alongside A-listers like Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, and Zoe Saldana.

The title and details about the movie have been kept under wraps.

Taylor has had a pretty good year despite the pandemic, banging out two massive albums, “Folklore” and “Evermore,” back-to-back.

Swift hasn’t appeared in a film since “Cats.”