Taylor Swift Leads Nominations for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Awards season is officially in full swing and the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations are here, with two familiar names dominating the list.

Taylor Swift leads all nominees this year with an impressive nine nominations, while Bad Bunny is right behind her as one of several artists earning eight nods. The fan-voted awards show will take place Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift leads the pack

Swift’s nine nominations include some of the night’s biggest categories, such as Song of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia, Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, and Favorite TikTok Dance. Her continued dominance reflects another massive year of radio airplay, streaming success, and cultural impact.

Trailing closely behind Swift are Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, and Alex Warren, each earning eight nominations across multiple genres.

Fan voting details

Social voting opens January 8 and runs until March 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Fans can vote in both returning and newly added categories, including:

Favorite TikTok Dance

Favorite Debut Album

Best Lyrics

Best Music Video

Favorite On Screen

Favorite Tour Style

Favorite Tour Tradition

Favorite K-pop Collab

Favorite Broadway Debut

Highlights from the major categories

Song of the Year:

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Good News” – Shaboozey

“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“MUTT” – Leon Thomas

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

“Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else” – Benson Boone

“Stargazing” – Myles Smith

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Benson Boone

Chris Brown

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Pop Artist of the Year:

Alex Warren

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Pop Song of the Year:

“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

“Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

The winners will be revealed March 26, live from Los Angeles, celebrating the artists, songs, and moments that defined the past year in music.