Taylor Swift Drops New Merch Just in Time for The Life of a Showgirl

Are you ready for it…? (Yes, that pun was mandatory.)

Taylor Swift’s merch game is levelling up yet again, this time with a limited edition cardigan box set that’s shinier than a disco ball at a high school dance. The drop is perfectly timed ahead of her brand-new album, The Life of a Showgirl, out October 3.

The Star of the Show: The Sparkly Cardigan

The centrepiece of the set is a tonal orange Lurex cable knit cardigan—complete with orange glitter buttons and 12 Lurex embroidered stars. Translation: it’s basically autumn in sweater form, but if autumn also moonlighted as a Vegas showgirl.

Taylor modelled the cardigan herself in an Instagram Stories clip on September 18, pairing it with hot pants and little else—proving once again that she can turn even Grandma’s favourite knit into a stadium-ready look.

What’s in the Box?

This isn’t just a sweater purchase; it’s an experience. The cardigan comes packaged in a glitter gift box (because of course it does) along with a CD copy of the album. Think of it as Taylor’s way of saying: “Here, cry into this sweater while you listen to track five.”

The Swiftie Effect

Taylor’s initials are embroidered on the front, just in case anyone forgets who the cardigan belongs to (spoiler: it’s still hers, we’re all just renting it). Given her track record, this will sell out faster than a Tim Hortons PSL on the first chilly morning of September.

So, if you’ve got your eye on this cardigan, don’t “shake it off” and wait too long—Swifties are already adding to cart at lightning speed.