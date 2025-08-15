Taylor Swift Just Turned the ‘New Heights’ Podcast into a Record-Breaking Media Moment 🎤💥

Taylor Swift doesn’t do small. So when she finally sat down for a rare, two-hour conversation with boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast, it became the media event of the week — and maybe the year.

By Thursday afternoon, the Wednesday night episode had racked up more than 11.7 million views on YouTube. But that’s barely scratching the surface — clips from the interview have already pulled in over 400 million views across Instagram, TikTok, X, and other platforms. Oh, and the episode’s also streaming everywhere podcasts live.

RELATED: Apple Discontinues Making iPods…

Why It Matters

Swift rarely gives interviews — her last full-length sit-down was five years ago. Instead, she usually drops hints through her music and those infamous social media Easter eggs. But in this chat, she delivered:

Teased her upcoming album “The Life of a Showgirl”

Opened up about her relationship with Travis

Talked family, career milestones, and finally owning her past work after years of fighting for it

It’s basically a goldmine for fans, who will likely revisit the interview again and again to hunt for hidden clues — making it a real contender for the most-listened-to podcast episode on YouTube ever.

LISTEN: FIFTEEN MINUTES YOU'LL NEVER GET BACK! A PODCAST FROM DALE & CHARLIE

The New Power Move for Celebs

Swift’s New Heights appearance highlights a growing trend: skipping traditional media in favour of friendly, long-form conversations. Why face tough questions from reporters when you can laugh, flirt, and drop major reveals with people who already adore you?

And yes, there were plenty of “my boyfriend says…” moments as she and Travis got lovey between questions. According to industry analysts at Mondo Metrics, “The Kelce brothers have become the Barbara Walters of their generation.” (Somewhere, Barbara is smiling… or possibly shaking her head.)