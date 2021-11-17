Taylor Swift Releases A 10-Minute Live Acoustic Version of “All Too Well”

Taylor just released the live acoustic version of the 10-minute ‘All Too Well,’ for fans. The recording was taken from the short-film premiere at the AMC 13 Lincoln Square in Manhattan.

The ‘All Too Well’ short film was written and directed by Taylor and stars Sadie Sink (of Stranger Things) and Dylan O’Brien.

Prior to releasing the acoustic version, Taylor tweeted, “The first-ever performance of All Too Well (10 min version) was at the AMC 13 theatre in front of 400 fans. We recorded the acoustic performance so now we can all experience it together.” Listen to the acoustic version here.

“Red (Taylor’s Version) put up the biggest first-day streams by a female artist ever on Spotify with 90.8 million global streams; the high-water mark broke Tay’s own previous Spotify record with 2020’s Folklore, which in its first day saw 80.6 million streams,” according to Billboard.