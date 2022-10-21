Taylor Swift Releases New Album, Spotify Crashes

Spotify crashes as Taylor Swift’s hotly-anticipated ‘Midnights’ album launches!

Millions of so-called “Swifties” stayed up until midnight to hear the record, but fans were left scrambling after streaming giant Spotify crashed just as the album was released as users reported an internet outage despite there being internet available.

According to Downdetector.com, Spotify saw a massive outage across the world at midnight ET — the exact time Swift’s album was released.

Fans expressed their frustration at the glitch, with many being left disappointed they weren’t able to immediately hear the singer’s 13 new tracks.