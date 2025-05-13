Taylor Swift Subpoenaed in Legal Battle Between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni — But Her Team Calls It “Clickbait”

Pop icon Taylor Swift has found herself unexpectedly pulled into the ongoing legal dispute between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, despite having had little to no involvement in their 2024 film, It Ends With Us.

Baldoni’s legal team officially issued a subpoena to Swift, requesting her testimony in the case — a move that her representatives have labelled as nothing more than a “publicity stunt.”

So, What’s Taylor Got to Do With It?

According to a spokesperson for Swift, absolutely nothing — aside from licensing one of her songs.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie,” the statement reads. “She was not involved in casting, creative decisions, editing, or scoring. She didn’t even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release — and during that time, she was travelling the globe on the biggest tour in history.”

Swift’s only connection to the film? The rights to use her song “My Tears Ricochet” — just one of 20 songs by various artists featured on the soundtrack.

Her team claims the subpoena is nothing more than an attempt to exploit her name to draw public attention.

“This document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case,” the statement continued.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Booed at the Super Bowl—But She Took It in Stride

What’s the Lawsuit About?

Details surrounding the actual legal battle between Lively and Baldoni remain somewhat under wraps, but it reportedly centres on creative control and rights associated with It Ends With Us, a film based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel. While both Lively and Baldoni starred in the adaptation, reports suggest tensions escalated behind the scenes, eventually spilling into the courtroom.

A Familiar Tune

Swift’s name being dragged into a legal headline isn’t exactly new, but her team’s quick dismissal of this particular subpoena sends a clear message: she’s not a player in this drama.

With Swift’s Eras Tour continuing to shatter records globally and It Ends With Us already in the public rear-view mirror, it remains to be seen whether her name will continue to be leveraged in court — or simply in headlines.