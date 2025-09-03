Could Taylor Swift Be the Next Super Bowl Halftime Star?

Rumors are flying that Taylor Swift might perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. Fans are already buzzing online.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told the Today Show, “We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent.”

When asked if it’s happening, he added, “It’s a maybe…"

Advertisement

Why Taylor Makes Sense

Taylor has a strong connection to the NFL. She’s engaged to Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

She’s also releasing a new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Oct. 3, 2025.

Previous halftime performers include Kendrick Lamar, Usher, and Rihanna. Taylor would definitely bring big energy to the stage.

When Could We Hear Official News?

Kendrick Lamar was announced on Sept. 8, 2024, for his halftime show. That means we could get confirmation about Taylor soon.

Until then, fans are speculating, making predictions, and imagining the iconic looks and setlist she could bring to the Super Bowl.

Will Taylor Swift take the halftime stage in 2026? Only time will tell, but fans are already counting down the days.