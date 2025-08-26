Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Engaged!

Love is officially in the air for pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce! After two years of dating, the couple has announced their engagement, and fans are over the moon.

Taylor shared the happy news on Instagram Tuesday with a sweet snap of Travis down on one knee. She captioned it: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” alongside a TNT emoji. In the photo, Taylor is seen wiping happy tears as she hugs her future husband—cue all the heart emojis.

How It All Began

Their romance started in July 2023, in classic rom-com fashion. Travis had attended Taylor’s Eras Tour show in Kansas City—not just to enjoy the music but with a bold plan: he’d crafted a friendship bracelet with his phone number, hoping to catch her attention. While timing didn’t quite work out initially, Taylor later heard of his sweet gesture, and the sparks flew.

By September 2023, the pair made their first public appearance together at a Chiefs game, with Taylor cheering him on alongside his mom, Donna Kelce. From there, the couple’s love story played out on tour stops, Super Bowl appearances, and even TV spots like Saturday Night Live. Travis even traveled around the globe to attend multiple Eras Tour shows, earning himself some very special lyrics in Taylor’s performances—she cheekily changed the words of “Karma” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Romance in the Spotlight

The couple’s love has also inspired Taylor’s music. On her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, songs like “The Alchemy” and “So High School” are rumored to be about Travis—especially poignant now that they’re engaged.

From festival dates at Coachella to appearances at her London concerts, the pair have shared countless public and private moments, proving they can thrive both in the spotlight and in their personal lives.

What’s Next

While wedding details are still under wraps, one thing is certain: this power couple is officially off the market. Fans everywhere are celebrating the union of pop’s biggest star and the NFL’s standout tight end.

After two years of playful courtship, epic gestures, and stage-stealing moments, it looks like Taylor and Travis really found their End Game.