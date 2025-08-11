Heat warning in effect click here for details
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Might Be House Hunting in… Cleveland? 🏡🎤🏈

Published August 11, 2025
By Charlie

Forget New York penthouses, Nashville mansions, and L.A. mega-estates — rumour has it Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are eyeing something a little more… Cleveland.

According to Cleveland Scene, the superstar couple spent part of their summer touring at least two jaw-dropping estatesin Northeast Ohio’s ultra-affluent Eastside suburbs.

Sure, they were spotted grabbing lunch at JoJo’s Bar in Chagrin Falls, but multiple sources say the real reason for their trip wasn’t just nostalgia — it might have been to lock down their next love nest.

And honestly? It tracks. Back in January, Us Weekly reported that the two had been talking about buying a place together, with Kansas City originally on the table. But if they’re now looking near Kelce’s hometown, the Cleveland area offers some stunning, celebrity-worthy estates… minus the L.A. paparazzi chaos.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Surprise Nashville Performance — and Yes, Travis Was Loving It

Of course, this wouldn’t be their first rodeo in luxury real estate. Kelce’s current lineup includes:

  • $6 million Kansas City fortress (think: pool, pickleball court, mini golf, wine cellar, and 17,000 sq. ft. of pure flex)
  • A $995,000 Kansas City home
  • A Florida condo he scooped up in 2019 for $355,000

Meanwhile, Swift’s portfolio is worth an estimated $150 million and includes everything from a $17.75 million Rhode Island beachfront estate to multiple homes in Nashville, NYC, and L.A.

So yeah — adding a countryside getaway in Ohio? Totally on brand for America’s most famous pop star/football power couple. Whether it’s a romantic retreat or just their latest investment move, one thing’s for sure: Ohio’s about to be even more on the map.

