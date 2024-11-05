Taylor Swift Way Signs Light Up Toronto Streets Ahead of Six Sold-Out Concerts

Signs to be Auctioned for Daily Bread Food Bank

Toronto is rolling out the red carpet for Taylor Swift — or at least, the city streets are! In a tribute to the superstar’s highly anticipated six-night residency at Rogers Centre, the city has unveiled 22 brand-new ceremonial street signs for “1 Taylor Swift Way.” The signs line the routes from Nathan Phillips Square to the Rogers Centre, creating a path dedicated to Swift fans as they make their way to the concert.

Related: Toronto Gears Up for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: What Fans Need to Know

Swift is set to perform on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23, with all shows already sold out.

The City of Toronto, along with Rogers (the concert’s presenting sponsor), is not only celebrating in style but also using the moment to make an impact.

Each of the 22 signs will be auctioned off to raise funds for the Daily Bread Food Bank, with Rogers generously covering sign production costs and matching donations up to $113,000.

Tay it Forward: Turning Fan Power into Food Security

Swift’s Canadian tour has sparked a wave of goodwill initiatives, including Food Banks Canada’s “Tay it Forward” campaign, aiming to raise $1.3 million in honour of Swift’s favourite number, 13. With 23% of Canadians expected to rely on food banks this fall, the effort is timely and essential.

The Barrie Food Bank, for instance, supports around 7,000 people each month, with children making up 37% of that number. This August, the organization saw 400 first-time visitors — a stark reminder of the growing demand for food security.

Toronto’s Taylor Swift street signs aren’t just a fan tribute; they’re a call to action to support local food banks, encouraging fans to contribute to the Daily Bread Food Bank and join in on the Tay it Forward mission.

Whether you're attending a concert or tuning in from home, this Swift-inspired initiative is a reminder of how small acts — like auctioning street signs — can make a big difference in the lives of Canadians in need.