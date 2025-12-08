Taylor Swift Buys a Couple’s Wedding Date — Because Of Course She Did 💍✨

Move over, royal weddings. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly deep into wedding planning — and Taylor just pulled the most “superstar bride” move ever.

She’s had her heart set on June 13, 2026, a date packed with Swiftie meaning. But when she found out that her dream venue — the ultra-fancy Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island — was already booked?

Well… she fixed that. 😏

A Wedding Date Money Can Buy 💸

Instead of picking a new date like a regular human being, Taylor allegedly approached the already-booked couple and basically made them an offer that screamed:

“Hi, I’m Taylor Swift. What’s your price?”

The couple agreed to move their entire wedding — and while no one is spilling the dollar amount, you can bet it was enough to buy more than a few Eras Tour tickets. Like… floor seats. With VIP bracelets. And snacks.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s New Obsession Might Actually Be Good for You (and Your Heart)

Why June 13 Is The Chosen One 🧡

Swifties know 13 is Taylor’s power number. It’s on her hand. It’s in her lyrics. It’s her whole personality at this point.

But numerology girlies have gone wild with this combo:

🗓️ 6/13/26

6 + 1 + 3 + 2 + 6 = 18

1 + 8 = 9

Nine represents completion and the start of a new chapter.

Perfect symbolism for:

✔️ A wedding

✔️ A new era

✔️ The Kelce-Swift marriage multiverse

No official comment yet from Taylor or Trav, but one thing is clear:

If Taylor Swift wants your wedding date… You pack up and choose another.

And honestly? We’d all probably do the same. 😅

(As long as she covers the catering and the emotional trauma.)