Taylor Swift’s Album ‘Midnights’ Makes Spotify History!

Was there any doubt?

By Dirt/Divas

On Friday at midnight, Taylor’s highly anticipated 10th studio album was released to the Swifties!

It quickly earns the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify’s history.

Taylor Swift Releases New Album, Spotify Crashes

The streaming service sent out a congratulations tweet alerting fans the that new LP broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day.

Taylor earned upwards of 183 Million streams on day one!

The record-breaking numbers came after Swift added seven additional songs to the album’s tracklist, just three hours after its initial release.

It’s not just Spotify that’s celebrating! Apple Music has congratulated Taylor for making history on its platform.

On October 21st, #Midnights broke the record for the biggest pop album of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams. Congratulations @taylorswift13,” the platform shared on Twitter.

Also, Check out Taylor’s Video to The Anti-Superhero!

