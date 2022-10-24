Taylor Swift’s Album ‘Midnights’ Makes Spotify History!

On Friday at midnight, Taylor’s highly anticipated 10th studio album was released to the Swifties!

It quickly earns the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify’s history.

The streaming service sent out a congratulations tweet alerting fans the that new LP broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day.

Taylor earned upwards of 183 Million streams on day one!

The record-breaking numbers came after Swift added seven additional songs to the album’s tracklist, just three hours after its initial release.

How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?! https://t.co/7kDKDrBwiD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

It’s not just Spotify that’s celebrating! Apple Music has congratulated Taylor for making history on its platform.

On October 21st, #Midnights broke the record for the biggest pop album of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams. Congratulations @taylorswift13,” the platform shared on Twitter.

Also, Check out Taylor’s Video to The Anti-Superhero!