Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Concert Movie Hits Disney+ With Bonus Tracks

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film is now available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.

The extended cut of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” clocks in at around three and a half hours and includes her performance of “Cardigan” from her 2020 hit album “Folklore,” which had been cut from previously released versions of the movie.

The Disney+ version also features bonus footage of four acoustic performances, including “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “Maroon,” “You Are in Love” and “I Can See You.”

Swift plays two surprise songs at each concert during her acoustic set. Performances of “Our Song” from her debut self-titled album and “You’re On Your Own Kid,” a song on 2023’s “Midnights” album that is a nod to the friendship bracelets that concertgoers make and exchange at her shows, are featured in the film as two surprise songs.

Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film first premiered in theatres in October. The film raked in about $96 million in the United States and Canada in its opening weekend, movie theatre chain AMC said at the time.