Taylor Swift Named Biggest-Selling Global Artist, Yet Again

Taylor Swift is the biggest-selling recording artist in the world, for a fourth time. She has again been honored with the IFPI’s 2023 Global Recording Artist Of The Year Award, which recognizes the top artist across physical sales, downloads and streaming.

Swift is the first to four-peat, having previously won in 2014, 2019, 2022 and now 2023. SEVENTEEN was No. 2 and Stray Kids landed at No. 3. Drake was 2023’s fourth biggest-selling artist and The Weeknd rounds out the top 5.

“We are immensely proud to award the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award to Taylor Swift for the fourth time, as she continues to redefine the limits of global success,” IFPI said in a statement.