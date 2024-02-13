Taylor Swift To Start Work On Her First Film After Tour Ends
Soon she will conquer the movie world!
It was revealed in December that Taylor Swift will direct her first feature film for Searchlight Pictures, though no production timeline or other details were announced. But according to a new report from Puck, she’s planning to start work on the project when the Eras Tour concludes in late 2024 or early 2025.
Swift has dipped a toe into directing before, helming the music videos for her songs ‘All Too Well’ and ‘The Man,’ which both won MTV VMAs for Best Direction.
“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said late last year.