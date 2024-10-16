Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Set to Bring Major Bucks to Toronto

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is poised to give Toronto’s economy a major boost next month! With six shows scheduled in November, the tour is expected to pump an eye-watering $282 million into the city.

According to Destination Toronto, the economic impact of Swift’s concerts will be massive, with $152 million coming from direct spending. A whopping 93% of that ($141 million) will be from out-of-town visitors, eager to enjoy Toronto’s restaurants, hotels, and shops. The remaining $11 million will come from locals getting in on the Swiftie action.

Related: Taylor Swift Donates $5 Million to Support Hurricane Relief Efforts

The city’s tourism board predicts the shows on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 will also generate nearly $40 million in tax revenue from both direct and indirect sources. To make things even more exciting for fans, Toronto is launching a dedicated website packed with everything you need to know about Taylor Swift in the city, from must-see spots to fan events!

As The Eras Tour draws to a close, Taylor has another surprise for her fans. She’s set to release The Official Eras Tour Book, a 256-page visual celebration that’s packed with more than 500 images. Expect never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos, costume sketches, and reflections from the star herself. Swift is also dropping a special CD/vinyl edition of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, right in time for the holidays.

After nearly two years of performing around the world, Swift will wrap up her epic tour with 18 final shows in the U.S. and Canada. Kicking off with a Miami run in mid-October, her last performance will take place in Vancouver from December 6-8.

Toronto Swifties, get ready—the tour is about to bring the city to life!