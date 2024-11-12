Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Merch Hits the Rogers Centre: What You Need to Know

The wait is over, Swifties! Starting Tuesday, you can get your hands on exclusive Eras Tour merchandise at the Rogers Centre—whether or not you’ve scored a ticket to the show. This is the perfect opportunity to snag some iconic Taylor Swift gear before her six shows light up the venue.

Where to Shop for Eras Tour Merch

Merchandise will be available for sale for non-ticket holders and concert-goers at official retail locations across the Rogers Centre. You can find the goods at these convenient spots:

Gate 1 : Located on the north side of Rogers Centre, near John Street

: Located on the north side of Rogers Centre, near John Street Gate 5 : On the east side, near Ripley’s Aquarium

: On the east side, near Ripley’s Aquarium Gate 9A: On the south side, off Bremner Blvd

So, whether you're heading to a concert or just in the area, you’ve got several chances to score some Eras merch!

Important Details for Shopping at the Rogers Centre

If you're planning to hit up the merch stands, keep a few important rules in mind:

Store Hours : You can start lining up at 9:00 a.m. each day—no earlier.

: You can start lining up at 9:00 a.m. each day—no earlier. Bag Policy : The Rogers Centre follows a strict concert bag policy, so make sure you pack smart. Fans are allowed to bring either: One small clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote (no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”) OR One non-clear bag (maximum size of 4.5” x 6.5”)

: The Rogers Centre follows a strict concert bag policy, so make sure you pack smart. Fans are allowed to bring either: Security Checks: Be prepared for security checks before entering the store.

Related: Toronto Gears Up for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: What Fans Need to Know

A Boost to Toronto’s Economy

While shopping for your new favourite Swift merch, it’s worth noting that the Eras Tour is making a major economic impact on Toronto. The tour is expected to inject nearly $300 million into the local economy, thanks to all the Swifties flocking to the city from near and far. Talk about a win for both fans and the economy!

So, whether you're a lifelong Swiftie or a newbie, this is your chance to grab exclusive Taylor Swift merch and experience a slice of history at the Rogers Centre!