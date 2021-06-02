Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ Breaks Vinyl Sales Records

The vinyl edition of Swift’s ‘Evermore’ sold over 40 thousand copies between Friday and Sunday!

Billboard reports the vinyl edition of Swift’s Evermore sold over 40 thousand copies between Friday and Sunday, topping the previous record, held by the debut of Jack White’s Lazaretto in 2014 and marking the biggest week since MRC Data — formerly known as SoundScan — began tracking music sales in 1991.

Evermore was initially released to streaming services and as a commercial digital album on December 11, 2020, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was followed by the album’s CD, cassette, and vinyl editions followed on December 18, 2020; February 12 and May 28, 2021, respectively.