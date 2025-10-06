Taylor Swift’s The Official Release Party of a Show Girl Tops the Box Office (Obviously)

It wasn’t even a fair fight. Taylor Swift once again strutted into theatres in heels, dropped a confetti cannon of glitter, and walked away with the No. 1 movie in North America.

Her new film, The Official Release Party of a Show Girl, debuted with an impressive $33 million weekend — proving that Swift’s power at the box office is just as unstoppable as it is on Spotify.

The film is a companion to her 12th studio album, blending music videos, behind-the-scenes footage, and profanity-free lyric visuals into an 89-minute cinematic experience.

In other words: it’s like a front-row seat to Taylor’s creative brain — minus the Ticketmaster drama.

From Eras to Encore

It’s been nearly two years since The Eras Tour concert film dominated theatres with a record-breaking $96 million opening, and now, with The Official Release Party of a Show Girl, Swift has proven that lightning (and friendship bracelets) can strike twice.

Meanwhile, over in the land of “mere mortals,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new drama The Smashing Machine came in third place with $6 million, trailing Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which pulled in $11.1 million. Despite glowing reviews and a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, even The Rock couldn’t compete with the Swifties.

Because when Taylor releases anything — be it an album, a cardigan, or a feature film — it’s not just content, it’s an event.

Queen of Every Chart

Between record sales, sold-out stadiums, and cinematic domination, Swift’s grip on pop culture remains unmatched. Whether you’re a full-time Swiftie or just someone who hums along to Cruel Summer while stuck in traffic, there’s no denying it: Taylor Swift isn’t just having a moment — she is the moment.