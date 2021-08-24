TEASER TRAILER FOR SEASON 4 OF “YELLOWSTONE” REVEALS NOVEMBER 7TH PREMIERE DATE

WARNING: If you haven’t seen the first three seasons, don’t watch this trailer or it will ruin it for you!

The Paramount Network series announced Thursday that the fourth season of its hit show “Yellowstone” will premiere Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, sharing a teaser trailer giving fans a sneak peek at what’s to come.

“Yellowstone” follows the wealthy Dutton family, who owns an enormous cattle ranch that shares borders with a national park, Native reservations, and upscale housing/resorts. Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment, said in a statement Thursday: “Our strategy is to make Yellowstone, the massive No. 1 hit with more than 10 million fans, into a global hit franchise under the incredible creative vision of Taylor Sheridan’s world-building storytelling.”

TIM MCGRAW, FAITH HILL, AND SAM ELLIOTT TO STAR IN ‘YELLOWSTONE’ PREQUEL SERIES

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios announced that Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill will star in the upcoming original series “1883,” the highly anticipated prequel series to the critically acclaimed “Yellowstone.”

1883 “follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”