“Ted” is Getting a Prequel Series on Peacock. 

Peacock‘s Ted prequel series — which was first announced in June 2021 — will premiere Thursday, Jan. 11, TVLine has learned. All seven episodes will drop at once.

This is exactly what the world will need come January!

The offshoot picks up 19 years ahead of the first movie, with series creator Seth MacFarlane reprising his role as the titular, pot-smoking teddy bear.

The year is 1993, and Ted’s “moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (played by Parenthood‘s Max Burkholder), who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin,” according to the official logline. “Ted may not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted’s willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family.”

The original Ted starred Mark Wahlberg as the aforementioned John Bennett, a Boston native whose childhood wish brought Ted to life. Mila Kunis played John’s girlfriend Lori in the first film, while Amanda Seyfried was introduced as John’s new love interest Samantha in 2015’s Ted 2.

The first movie became the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time that wasn’t a sequel or derived from other IP. The first and second films brought in a combined $750 million worldwide.