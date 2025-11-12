The Teen Driving Rules That Keep Parents Awake at Night

Let’s be honest — handing your teen the car keys for the first time feels a bit like releasing a raccoon into the wild and hoping it remembers what “left” and “right” mean.

A new survey asked parents what freaks them out more — the cost of their teen driving or their kid’s safety — and a whopping 93% said safety. The other 7% said, “Have you SEEN gas prices lately?”

Here are the most common driving rules parents have laid down for their little learners:

🚗 1. No phones, ever.

No texting, no scrolling, no checking who just Snapchatted you. Basically, pretend you’re in the ’90s and the only entertainment is yelling at the radio.

📞 2. No talking on the phone.

Even hands-free. Because if you can’t multitask while walking and drinking coffee, what makes you think you can do it at 80 km/h?

📍 3. Always tell me where you’re going.

Translation: I need to know exactly which Tim Hortons you’re sitting at so I can sleep tonight.

🕘 4. Be home by curfew.

This is less about safety and more about us wanting the car back before the next morning commute.

😴 5. No driving when tired.

We’ve all seen how teens look before noon. If you can’t keep your eyes open during homeroom, you’re not driving anywhere.

💬 6. Text me when you get there.

And don’t you dare say “k.” I need full confirmation that you’re alive, fed, and haven’t crashed into a Canadian Tire.

📡 7. Tracking stays on.

Yes, we see you turning off “Find My iPhone.” And yes, we will show up at your friend’s house like Liam Neeson if needed.

RELATED: Could You Pass a Driving Test Today?

🍟 8. No eating while driving.

Because apparently, Dorito dust is forever, and your father still hasn’t forgiven you for the spilled Iced Capp of 2023.

🧍‍♀️ 9. No random passengers.

If we don’t know them, they’re not riding shotgun. Period.

🗺️ 10. No driving too far from home.

We’re starting small — school, work, maybe grandma’s. You’re not suddenly doing a road trip to Muskoka.

🌙 11. No driving at night.

If we can’t see you from the window, you’re not going anywhere.

Let’s face it — teen driving is a delicate mix of trust, terror, and praying your insurance company never calls.

So until your kid earns their “I survived driving with mom’s rules” badge, keep those trackers on and the Doritos out of the car.