TEN DUMB THINGS WE BELIEVED WHEN WE WERE KIDS

Everyone can probably think of something that they believed when they were a kid, that turned out to be way off base, and then it was a memorable revelation when they realized the truth.

There’s a thread online where people are sharing some of the dumb stuff they believed, and here are a few highlights:

1. “That songs played on the radio were being played live each time they came on. For a song early in the morning, I assumed they got out of bed to play it.”

2. “That ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ meant ALL drinks.”

3. “That cats are girls, and dogs are boys.”

4. “That if it was raining where I was, it was raining everywhere in the world.”

5. “That chocolate milk came from brown cows.”

6. “That if you ate watermelon seeds, a watermelon could grow inside your stomach.”

7. “That turning the inside car lights on was illegal.”

8. “That a sign saying, ‘Vehicles Will Be Towed at Owner’s Expense’ meant the store owner, and it was to make people feel guilty causing other people to spend too much money.” (Ah, the wholesomeness of a child’s thinking.)

9. “That ripping off a tag on a mattress meant you were going to federal prison.”

10. One person said, “My grandma told me the rumble strips on the side of the road were to help blind people maintain their lane. I believed her until I was 10.”