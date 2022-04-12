Terry Fox Foundation launches 42nd Annual Terry Fox Run with limited edition T-shirt

Release

Toronto, April 12, 2022:

Forty-two years to the day since the start of the Marathon of Hope, the Terry Fox Foundation is kicking off this year’s annual Terry Fox Run with the launch of a limited edition T-shirt available today. Designed by eminent Canadian artist Douglas Coupland in collaboration with the Fox Family, the shirt features a dot-screened portrait of Terry and the words ‘I’m Not a Quitter’ printed on the sleeve or back.

“Terry was one cool dude who never ever gave up, and a world without him is unimaginable. Look at that face: he’s no quitter.” says Douglas Coupland, designer of the 2022 Terry Fox Run T-shirt. “You can feel his energy radiating out from his photo like a beacon. He was one in a billion.”

The new shirt embodies Terry’s fierce determination and ‘no quit’ attitude, perfectly captured in his quote from 1980, “Nobody is ever going to call me a quitter.” All proceeds from T-shirt sales will further Terry’s mission of funding critical cancer research in Canada.

“This year’s Terry Fox Run shirt takes a fresh approach that represents Terry’s spirit, perseverance, and grit to inspire Canadians to keep going,” says Fred Fox, Terry’s older brother. “Terry’s powerful story is a demonstration of how one person can make a difference through vision, hard work, and a never-give-up attitude.”

Starting today, April 12, Canadians can purchase a limited edition shirt at terryfox.org and can register to join the annual Terry Fox Run, which takes place on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The shirts, produced by adidas, are available in a variety of sizes and styles ranging from $25 (short sleeve), $35 (long sleeve) and $40 (performance tee) CAD. All proceeds support cancer research in Canada.

For more information on this exciting collaboration or to purchase a shirt and register for this year’s Terry Fox Run, please visit terryfox.org

Image: Terryfox.org website screenshot. Top Row: Catherine O’Hara, Alessia Cara, Sidney Crosby, Tessa Virtue. Bottom Row: Ryland James, Douglas Coupland, Sarah McLachlan, Perdita Felicien