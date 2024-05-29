Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly Are Expecting First Baby!
The kid is going to be born with skates on...
On Tuesday our beloved Canadian ice dancer took to Instagram to share photos of her growing baby bump taken during a recent vacation with her husband, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman, Morgan Rielly.
The pair secretly got married in 2023. Then hosted a small dinner in Toronto before travelling to Italy for a reception in Tuscany!
The couple met in 2020 by mutual friends at an MLSE charity event.
No word on when the baby is due!