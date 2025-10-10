People Are Texting with Jesus — and Apparently, He’s a Great Listener

There’s a new app making waves in the tech and faith world — and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like. It’s called Text With Jesus, and it lets you literally message biblical figures like Jesus, Moses, or Mary and get AI-generated responses based on scripture.

So, if you’ve ever wanted to slide into Jesus’ DMs… there’s officially an app for that. 🙏📱

From Bible Study to Text Thread

Created by Catloaf Software in Los Angeles and powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the app is quickly gaining a following.

Since launching, thousands have joined, and most users are surprisingly open to the idea — even with some calling it “blasphemous” or “a little too Black Mirror.”

The app’s creator says the goal isn’t to replace pastors, but to help people explore scripture in a new, interactive way. No clergy were involved in building it, which explains why Jesus probably types faster than your priest.

What Happens When You Text Jesus

The app lets users message biblical figures and get responses straight from the Good Book. Feeling anxious about work? “Jesus” might send you a comforting line from Philippians 4:6 — “Do not be anxious about anything…” (easier said than done, Lord).

Ask for advice on kindness? You’ll likely get a version of the Golden Rule from Matthew 7:12: “Do unto others…”

Basically, it’s Bible study meets iMessage — without the awkward small talk at church coffee hour.

The Church Weighs In

The Vatican, unsurprisingly, has a few notes. Pope Leo XIV (who’s clearly been keeping up with tech trends) said AI is an “exceptional product of human genius,” but reminded people that it’s still just a tool — not divine wisdom itself.

In other words: maybe don’t confess your sins to a chatbot… at least not yet.

Faith Meets Future

“Text With Jesus” is part of a new wave of faith-based AI tools, where religion meets technology in ways our Sunday School teachers never imagined. Whether you see it as innovative or a digital miracle waiting to glitch, one thing’s for sure — Jesus is officially online, and He’s got read receipts.