Meet AI Jesus: Switzerland's Digital Confessional Revolution

Move over traditional confessionals—there’s a new saviour in town, and it’s powered by artificial intelligence. A church in Switzerland has unveiled an AI-powered Jesus hologram, nicknamed “Deus in Machina,” to hear confessions and offer advice.

This futuristic setup combines faith and tech, featuring a confessional booth with a screen where the animated face of Jesus appears to speak directly with worshippers. It’s a bold leap into the digital age, but is it divine intervention or just a high-tech gimmick?

Related: Meet dAIsy: The A.I. “Grandmother” Bot That Wastes Scammers' Time

How It Works

Before stepping into the confessional booth, worshippers are greeted with a precautionary message from AI Jesus:

“Do not disclose personal information under any circumstances, use this service at your own risk, press the button if you accept.”

Once they agree, worshippers share their confessions, and the holographic Jesus listens, processes their words, and responds in real time. The animated face even moves in sync with the responses, making the interaction feel surprisingly personal.

But don’t expect AI Jesus to challenge church doctrine. When asked about the role of women in the Catholic church, the digital messiah responded:

“The scriptures teach that certain roles are defined within the church, each role and task has its place in God’s plan.”

The AI is also impressively multilingual, conversing fluently in 100 languages to accommodate worshippers from around the world.

Faith Meets Innovation

While some worshippers have praised the AI for offering thoughtful advice, others are understandably skeptical about whether robo-Jesus can truly provide spiritual guidance. Is it a groundbreaking way to connect with modern believers, or does it risk diluting the sacred nature of confession?

Regardless of where you stand, this “mess-AI-iah” is sparking debates about the role of artificial intelligence in religion. And with technology evolving rapidly, it’s only a matter of time before we see more digital innovations entering sacred spaces.

Would you confess your sins to AI Jesus, or does this feel like a step too far? Let us know in the comments!