Thanksgiving is a time for family, gratitude, turkey… and apparently, getting a little saucy. 🦃😏

Maybe you’re single this Thanksgiving. Maybe you’ve had two glasses of wine and your confidence is suddenly at an unreasonable level.

Or maybe you’ve spotted someone across the table who looks better than the pumpkin pie.

Either way, forget Tinder. Grab a drumstick, loosen your stretchy pants and prepare to make things awkward around the gravy boat.

RELATED: Oreo Unveils Thanksgiving-Inspired Cookies (Yes, There’s a Turkey & Stuffing Flavours)

Here are the Best Thanksgiving Pick-Up Lines to help you get more than just seconds this weekend…

I came for the turkey, but I’m staying for the thighs. 🍗



Are you gravy? Because I want you all over my... potatoes.

Are you the turkey? Because I’ve been thinking about you all day.



I don’t know what’s hotter, you or the oven at 425.

Are you pumpkin pie? Because I’m saving room for you.



Are you leftovers? Because I want you again tomorrow.



They told me to bring something tasty to Thanksgiving, so... what time should I pick you up?





I’m supposed to say what I’m thankful for, but I probably shouldn’t say it in front of your mother.



Call me a turkey, because I’m about to make a terrible decision after three glasses of wine.

You can mash my potatoes anytime..

You’re simple the Baste!

You put the ass in “Casserole”

I’ve got something for you to gobble gobble