The 10 Super Bowl Foods That Bring “Good Luck” . . . and “Bad Luck”
According to new data, 44% of people have Super Bowl superstitions involving FOOD. Pizza is the #1 GOOD luck food for Game Day, while deviled eggs are the #1 BAD luck food.
Most people are looking for GOOD LUCK on Super Bowl Game Day. Maybe you’re a fan of the Niners or the Chiefs . . . maybe you have MONEY on the game . . . or maybe you’re just hoping for the whole thing to be over quickly, without anyone making a big mess.
According to new data, 44% of people apparently have Game Day superstitions involving FOOD. And it’s serious enough that 85% of those people either MUST have certain foods . . . or REFUSE to have others . . . on Game Day.
So which foods are good luck and which are bad luck?
Most people said that PIZZA is their go-to Super Bowl food for GOOD luck.
Hot dogs are second, followed by burgers . . . chips . . . popcorn . . . chicken wings . . . ice cream . . . chicken sliders . . . cupcakes . . . and cookies.
As for the BAD luck foods, DEVILED EGGS are #1.
Garlic bread is the second-most avoided Game Day food . . . followed by salsa and queso dip . . . ice cream . . . chicken wings . . . mozzarella sticks . . . mini-burgers . . . trail mix . . . pretzels . . . and pasties, which are meat pies.
So, some people find ice cream and chicken wings to be good luck . . . and others consider them curses.