The $1000 Minute: Friday, February 6th
Published February 6, 2026
By Charlie
- Which highly anticipated movie sequel will see Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt reprise their roles?
Devil Wares Prada 2
- This lovable 3½ year old Monster from Sesame Street celebrated his Birthday on February 3rd?
Elmo
- What do you call a hot dog that’s been split and topped with cheese, bacon, and relish?
Whistle Dog
- Super Bowl LX is coming up — how many years of the game does “LX” represent?
60
- If each returned can is worth 5¢, how much do 90 cans earn?
$4.50
- Calamari is what type of seafood?
Squid
- Which animation studio created classic cartoons like The Flintstones, The Jetsons, and Yogi Bear?
Hanna-Barbera
- What device adds moisture to the air to help with dry skin and congestion?
Humidifier
- Which professional sports league takes a break while the Olympics are happening?
The NHL
- Which Character taught us that "a Spoonful of Sugar helps the medicine go down"?
Marry Poppins
