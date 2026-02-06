Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
The $1000 Minute: Friday, February 6th

$1,000 Minute
Published February 6, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Which highly anticipated movie sequel will see Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt reprise their roles?
    Devil Wares Prada 2 


  2. This lovable 3½  year old Monster from Sesame Street celebrated his Birthday on February 3rd?
    Elmo


  3. What do you call a hot dog that’s been split and topped with cheese, bacon, and relish?
    Whistle Dog  


  4. Super Bowl LX is coming up — how many years of the game does “LX” represent?
    60


  5. If each returned can is worth 5¢, how much do 90 cans earn?
    $4.50


  6. Calamari is what type of seafood?
    Squid


  1. Which animation studio created classic cartoons like The Flintstones, The Jetsons, and Yogi Bear?
    Hanna-Barbera  


  2. What device adds moisture to the air to help with dry skin and congestion?
    Humidifier 


  3. Which professional sports league takes a break while the Olympics are happening?
    The NHL


  4. Which  Character taught us that "a Spoonful of Sugar helps the medicine go down"?  
    Marry Poppins
