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The $1000 Minute: Friday, October 30th

$1,000 Minute
Published October 30, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Bobby "Boris" Pickett sings this Halloween classic from the 1960s. 
    Monster Mash


  2. According to lore, which supernatural being cannot see its own reflection in a mirror? 
    Vampire 


  3. What colour is a pumpkin before it turns orange as it ripens? 
    Green


  4. What is the name of the town where The Nightmare Before Christmas begins? 
    Halloween Town 


  5. Winifred, Sarah, and Mary play the Sanderson sisters in this Halloween movie. 
    Hocus Pocus


  6. In the movie Beetlejuice, many times do you say Beetlejuice's name to summon him? 
    Three


  7. Who plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday?   
    Jenna Ortega 



  8. What author's famous poem begins with a visitor arriving at midnight and features a mysterious raven?
    Edgar Allan Poe.



  9. If Charlie has 150 candybars, and 30 kids visit her who each receive 3 pieces, how much candy will she have left? 
    60 Candybars



  10. What is another word for a Halloween outfit?
    Costume
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