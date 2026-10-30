The $1000 Minute: Friday, October 30th
Published October 30, 2026
By Charlie
- Bobby "Boris" Pickett sings this Halloween classic from the 1960s.
Monster Mash
- According to lore, which supernatural being cannot see its own reflection in a mirror?
Vampire
- What colour is a pumpkin before it turns orange as it ripens?
Green
- What is the name of the town where The Nightmare Before Christmas begins?
Halloween Town
- Winifred, Sarah, and Mary play the Sanderson sisters in this Halloween movie.
Hocus Pocus
- In the movie Beetlejuice, many times do you say Beetlejuice's name to summon him?
Three
- Who plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday?
Jenna Ortega
- What author's famous poem begins with a visitor arriving at midnight and features a mysterious raven?
Edgar Allan Poe.
- If Charlie has 150 candybars, and 30 kids visit her who each receive 3 pieces, how much candy will she have left?
60 Candybars
- What is another word for a Halloween outfit?
Costume
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