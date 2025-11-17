The $1000 Minute: Monday, November 17th
Published November 17, 2025
By Charlie
- Who are the 2025 Grey Cup Champions?
Roughriders
- In Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, which character betrays Caesar so famously that his name has become synonymous with treachery?
Brutus
- Baby Yoda is the fan-given nickname for which character in The Mandalorian?
Grogu
- What was the name of the boat in the Hit TV Show Gilligan's Island?
The SS Minnow
- What fruit has varieties called Cavendish, Plantain, and Red?
Banana
- What day of the week precedes Sunday?
Saturday
- Who famously painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City?
Michelangelo
- This week, Kool FM is giving you the chance to win tickets to see which "All About that Bass" Singer?
Megan Trainor
- What is the first name of Scrooge, the main character in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol?
Ebenezer
- From now until November 23rd, if you buy this at Tim Horton's, proceeds will support the Barrie Food Bank.
Holiday Smile Cookie (Just Smile Cookie is ok)
