Listen Live

The $1000 Minute! Monday, September 8th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 8, 2025
By Charlie

  1. The NFL is now back in full swing, but where are the Jaguars from?
    Jacksonville (Florida)


  2. Which candy’s slogan is “Sour. Sweet. Gone.” and features little gummy characters?
    Sour Patch Kids


  3. What famous flying toy was inspired by pie plates?
    Frisbee


  4. What type of material is most often used for knitting?
    Yarn


  5. Smith & Wesson is a famous brand best known for making what?
    Firearms (Guns) 


  6. Which Disney princess is famous for singing to animals and having them help her with chores and adventures? Snow White


  7. What name is given to the poker hand consisting of three of a kind and a pair?
    Full House 


  8. This movie, starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, famously brought Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody back into pop culture.
    Wayne World
  1. The Canadian Mint officially stopped distributing which coin in 2013?
    Penny


  2. What colour is most commonly associated with GO Transit trains in Ontario?
    Green 
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close