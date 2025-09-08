The $1000 Minute! Monday, September 8th
Published September 8, 2025
By Charlie
- The NFL is now back in full swing, but where are the Jaguars from?
Jacksonville (Florida)
- Which candy’s slogan is “Sour. Sweet. Gone.” and features little gummy characters?
Sour Patch Kids
- What famous flying toy was inspired by pie plates?
Frisbee
- What type of material is most often used for knitting?
Yarn
- Smith & Wesson is a famous brand best known for making what?
Firearms (Guns)
- Which Disney princess is famous for singing to animals and having them help her with chores and adventures? Snow White
- What name is given to the poker hand consisting of three of a kind and a pair?
Full House
- This movie, starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, famously brought Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody back into pop culture.
Wayne World
- The Canadian Mint officially stopped distributing which coin in 2013?
Penny
- What colour is most commonly associated with GO Transit trains in Ontario?
Green
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Hanson
Over their first 28 years as the band HANSON, brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson have made a...
Casino Rama Resort October 3
Amanda Marshall
Singer-songwriter Amanda Marshall has released three multi-platinum albums since 1995.
Casino Rama Resort October 11
Advertisement
Advertisement